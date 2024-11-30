Go jump in a lake: Where to sauna and cold plunge in Minnesota waters this winter

The scene: For a superior cold plunge, look no further than Lake Superior. In Grand Marais, Katie Usem and her family renovated a 216-square-foot fish house next to their house, overlooking the largest freshwater lake in the world. The bright red building has two saunas with electric stoves, and is named for the Finnish concept for grit or tenacity (pronounced SEE-soo) and the Finnish word for steam that rises when water is poured on the stove’s stones (pronounced LOW-loo). Inside the sauna, you can hear the sound of seagulls overhead and watch the waves. A 90-minute private session is $86 and a public hourlong session is about $20. Visitors can take a short trek to the rocky beach nearby to dip in the frigid Great Lake. Usem added a mobile sauna and floating sauna in the summer, but the Grand Marais saunas are so busy that she’s planning to add another sauna as well as hot and cold pools in 2026.