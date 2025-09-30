There’s plenty for this Lynx squad to look back on fondly this season, but as its five starters and head coach return to Minneapolis for end-of-season exit interviews, it is, again, without a WNBA title.
This past weekend, the top-seeded Lynx traveled to Phoenix and wrapped up the WNBA semifinals — and their season — with Game 3 and Game 4 losses to the Mercury in the best-of-five series.
Minnesota did so without its star, Napheesa Collier, out for the final game of the season having rolled her left ankle after a steal and follow-through contact at the end of Game 3. And head coach Cheryl Reeve was suspended for Game 4 and fined by the league having called out the league officiating and its physicality after the play that led to Collier’s injury.
The let-down feels especially steep for a Lynx team that tied a league record of 34 regular-season wins and led the league in offensive and defensive rating, plus shooting both from the field (47.2%) and deep (37.8%). Their 23.3 assists per game were also a league best— that kind of mobile team basketball that’s become their standard.
But like last season, Minnesota’s year ends still chasing that record fifth championship. And the entire league heads into an off-season of uncertainty, with the WNBA Players Association and the league still needing to agree to a new collective bargaining agreement and nearly all of the league’s veterans (including the Lynx’s core rotation) entering free agency.
As standard, the team will wrap up the season with exit interviews — this year, with all five starters and Reeve.
