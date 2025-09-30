Lynx star Napheesa Collier blasts the WNBA: ‘The worst leadership in the world’

Napheesa Collier entered the Lynx’s end-of-season news conference Tuesday with a walking boot on her left foot and, in her hands, a prepared statement calling the WNBA’s front office “the worst leadership in the world.”
The Lynx star, who finished the playoffs sidelined because of injury, criticized WNBA leadership for negligent officiating and, more broadly, a lack of accountability to its players and transparency to the public.
“The real threat to our league isn’t money. It isn’t ratings or even missed calls or even physical play,” Collier said at the team’s practice facility. “It’s the lack of accountability from the league office.”
Collier’s statement comes as the WNBA players association, the WNBPA, and the league are in the throes of negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement. Player salaries and revenue sharing are two points of contention, among others.
Collier, who is a vice president of the WNBPA, clarified that “I’m sure other people feel this way, but I want to be clear, I’m speaking for myself.”
Having rolled her ankle after a steal from Phoenix’s Alyssa Thomas led to the pair’s knees colliding late in Game 3 on Friday night, Collier confirmed that she had “a couple torn ligaments, torn shin muscle, with no broken bone” and would not have been able to continue playing if the Lynx had made the Finals. The Lynx lost Game 4, and the series, on Sunday night without her and suspended coach Cheryl Reeve.
“The league has a buzzword that they’ve rolled out as talking points for the CBA, as to why they can’t pay the players what we’re worth. That word is ‘sustainability,’” said Collier. “But what’s truly unsustainable is keeping a good product on the floor while allowing officials to lose control of games.”