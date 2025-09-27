PHOENIX - Late in the Lynx’s 84-76 Game 3 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night, coach Cheryl Reeve was ejected after her second technical foul, leaving the Lynx bench to confront the officials and dispute Phoenix’s defense on Lynx star Napheesa Collier.
Reeve picked up her second technical with 21.8 seconds left in the game, the Lynx already trailing as Phoenix star Alyssa Thomas stole the ball from Collier near the Lynx three-point line, then scored a layup. Thomas’ lower body made contact with Collier’s left knee on the follow-through, causing Collier’s left ankle to roll.
Collier, who scored 17 points but was held scoreless in the fourth quarter, did not return to the game. She missed seven games late in the regular season season with a right ankle injury.
Reeve was issued her first technical with five minutes remaining in the second quarter after questioning the officials about another sequence of Thomas defending Collier.
As she was escorted off the court in the closing seconds, she shouted angrily at fans who were taunting her.
“One of the best players in the league shot zero free throws, and she had five fouls ... had her shoulder pulled out and finished the game with her leg being taken out and probably has a fracture,” Reeve said postgame.
Reeve also questioned the officiating leadership at the league level and referred to similar comments made by Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon, who said the league’s “physicality is out of control” this week.
“And so this is what our league wants, OK, but I want to call for a change of leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating. ... The officiating crew that we have tonight, for the leadership to deem those three people semifinals playoff worthy is” and then she used an obscenity “malpractice.”