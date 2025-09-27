Lynx

Watch: Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve blasts officials after Game 3 loss to Mercury

Reeve stormed the court in the final seconds, having to be restrained by players and coaches after star Napheesa Collier was injured in a collision resulting in a non-call.

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

September 27, 2025 at 5:14AM
Lynx forward Napheesa Collier is helped off the court late in Friday's loss to the Mercury in Phoenix after head coach Cheryl Reeve was ejected for defending her star player. (Ross D. Franklin/The Associated Press)

PHOENIX - Late in the Lynx’s 84-76 Game 3 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night, coach Cheryl Reeve was ejected after her second technical foul, leaving the Lynx bench to confront the officials and dispute Phoenix’s defense on Lynx star Napheesa Collier.

Reeve picked up her second technical with 21.8 seconds left in the game, the Lynx already trailing as Phoenix star Alyssa Thomas stole the ball from Collier near the Lynx three-point line, then scored a layup. Thomas’ lower body made contact with Collier’s left knee on the follow-through, causing Collier’s left ankle to roll.

Collier, who scored 17 points but was held scoreless in the fourth quarter, did not return to the game. She missed seven games late in the regular season season with a right ankle injury.

Reeve was issued her first technical with five minutes remaining in the second quarter after questioning the officials about another sequence of Thomas defending Collier.

As she was escorted off the court in the closing seconds, she shouted angrily at fans who were taunting her.

“One of the best players in the league shot zero free throws, and she had five fouls ... had her shoulder pulled out and finished the game with her leg being taken out and probably has a fracture,” Reeve said postgame.

View post on Instagram
 

Reeve also questioned the officiating leadership at the league level and referred to similar comments made by Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon, who said the league’s “physicality is out of control” this week.

“And so this is what our league wants, OK, but I want to call for a change of leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating. ... The officiating crew that we have tonight, for the leadership to deem those three people semifinals playoff worthy is” and then she used an obscenity “malpractice.”

Isaac Barnett, Randy Richardson and Jenna Reneau were the officials.

Reeve exited the press conference without taking further questions from media.

The Mercury finished 18-for-22 from the line, while the Lynx were 10-for-11. Collier had picked up her fifth personal foul in the fourth quarter.

“We haven’t talked about the officiating all playoffs,” said Phoenix coach Nate Tibbetts postgame. “We just play and worry about us.”

With their Game 3 loss, the Lynx now must win Sunday’s Game 4 in Phoenix if they want to force a winner-take-all Game 5 in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Another loss to Phoenix ends the season for Minnesota, who entered the playoffs as the top seed, chasing a fifth title and hoping to avenge last year’s loss in the WNBA Finals.

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

