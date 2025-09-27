PHOENIX — Ahead of Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals, a rainstorm rolled through Arizona, cooling off Thursday’s 100-degree temperatures.
PHX Arena didn’t get the memo.
The Lynx lost a heated matchup 84-76 to Phoenix as the Mercury took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series and put Minnesota a game away from elimination.
Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was ejected with 21.8 seconds remaining after getting her second technical foul as she protested what she thought was a foul against star Napheesa Collier. Collier left the court with an injury as a result of the play.
Pregame on Sunday, Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts complimented the way the two prior games had been officiated — lightly, letting physical defense play out.
“I’ve loved how the officials have called our two games,” he said. “I don’t know how Cheryl feels.”
Reeve had slightly different thoughts: “It’s not easy for the players to play in those conditions all the time … I learned years ago, still, [it’s] out of our control.”
Reeve was ejected with the Lynx down 82-76 after Phoenix point-forward Alyssa Thomas stole the ball from Collier, knocking her to the floor. Reeve had picked up her first technical with 5 minutes, 27 seconds left to the play in the second quarter, also disputing officiating of Thomas defending Collier tightly.