Takeaways: Lynx lose Game 3 to Mercury; Cheryl Reeve ejected, Napheesa Collier injured

Lynx star Napheesa Collier was handcuffed by Phoenix, and left late in the game because of an injury.

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 27, 2025 at 4:19AM
Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, second from right, yells at officials as she is restrained by associate head coach Eric Thibault, center, and Natisha Hiedeman, after being ejected Friday night in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin/The Associated Press)

PHOENIX — Ahead of Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals, a rainstorm rolled through Arizona, cooling off Thursday’s 100-degree temperatures.

PHX Arena didn’t get the memo.

The Lynx lost a heated matchup 84-76 to Phoenix as the Mercury took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series and put Minnesota a game away from elimination.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was ejected with 21.8 seconds remaining after getting her second technical foul as she protested what she thought was a foul against star Napheesa Collier. Collier left the court with an injury as a result of the play.

Pregame on Sunday, Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts complimented the way the two prior games had been officiated — lightly, letting physical defense play out.

“I’ve loved how the officials have called our two games,” he said. “I don’t know how Cheryl feels.”

Reeve had slightly different thoughts: “It’s not easy for the players to play in those conditions all the time … I learned years ago, still, [it’s] out of our control.”

Reeve was ejected with the Lynx down 82-76 after Phoenix point-forward Alyssa Thomas stole the ball from Collier, knocking her to the floor. Reeve had picked up her first technical with 5 minutes, 27 seconds left to the play in the second quarter, also disputing officiating of Thomas defending Collier tightly.

The Lynx had held a slight 67-63 lead heading into the fourth quarter, wrestling back the edge after falling behind with a Mercury 15-2 run at the end of the first half. But Phoenix managed to hold the Lynx’s leading scorers, Collier (17 points) and guard Natisha Hiedeman (19 points) scoreless in the fourth.

What it means

Game 4 becomes a must-win for Minnesota. If the Lynx can win Sunday, they will force a winner-take-all Game 5 back at Target Center on Tuesday. If they lose, their season is over.

Turning point

The Lynx had retaken a 67-63 lead by the end of the third quarter thanks to some big minutes off the bench from Lynx center Masha Kliundikova, who helped the Lynx shore up its interior defense on Thomas and DeWanna Bonner.

But Collier picked up two personal fouls early in the fourth quarter, putting her total at four, and the Mercury managed to hold Minnesota scoreless for the first three minutes of the quarter.

Satou Sabally hit a three with three minutes remaining to give Phoenix a 78-76 lead that the Mercury never relented. Up 80-76, back-to-back offensive boards by Phoenix allowed the Mercury to burn clock with a minute left.

MVPs

Forward Kahleah Copper willed Phoenix ahead on its 15-2 second quarter run, scoring 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting in the quarter.

But it was Satou Sabally coming up in the clutch for the Mercury, netting 15 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead three.

Key stats

After two games light on free throws, Phoenix shot 18-for-22 from the line, the Lynx 10-for-11.

What’s next?

If Phoenix again defends home court in Game 4 on Sunday, it books its first trip to the WNBA Finals since 2021, when it lost to the Chicago Sky.

But Lynx stealing Sunday’s game on the road would tee up a winner-take-all Game 5 back in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

