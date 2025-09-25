Frustration was evident in their voices, some anger too, but more than anything, the Lynx sounded bewildered by their performance in the second half of Game 2 on Tuesday night.
It’s one thing to lose, but to lose like that? This team?
“Very uncharacteristic,” coach Cheryl Reeve said.
What comes next will reveal a lot about the Lynx.
Playoff wins are gold currency. The Lynx just let one slip out of their hands and roll into a storm drain.
How will they respond?
“Nobody said this stuff was going to be easy,” Reeve said.
The coach who owns a collection of rings knows that rare is the championship that comes easily. Not that her team needed a reminder, but it landed on their doorstep with a thud.