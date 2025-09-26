Blunt dynamic drives vital Lynx partnership between Reeve, Williams

Last week, in between the first and second rounds of the WNBA playoffs, Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve sat next to Alanna Smith on a stage set up in Target Center’s atrium. As they celebrated Smith’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors, the pair reminisced on Smith’s first day at preseason training camp last year.
Smith had stood out. Napheesa Collier stood out. Natisha Hiedeman stood out. Reeve then pointed to a pink-haired player sitting in the front row of the audience.
“Court, uh.” Reeve hesitated, smiling. “We’re still working on standout days.”
The jab caused Courtney Williams to burst into laughter.
“They both give it,“ Lynx associate head coach Eric Thibault said. ”They can both take it.”
That blunt dynamic between Reeve and Williams is a driving force in Minnesota’s hunt for a league-record fifth WNBA title.
“We both are straight shooters,” Williams said. “She going to tell me the truth. I’m going to tell her the truth. So it works.”
A pivot to point
The 31-year-old Williams, a league vet, had played against Reeve while on teams in Phoenix (which drafted, then traded, her as a rookie), Connecticut, Atlanta and Chicago before coming to Minnesota.