These six charts show the Lynx’s playoff challenges aren’t imaginary

The Lynx’s recent playoff ouster, in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals in Phoenix, highlights a trend that has affected the franchise since it last won a WNBA championship 10 years ago: A team built more on finesse and ball movement has found the going tougher in the playoffs, which in recent seasons have seen much more physical play.
Coach Cheryl Reeve, who saw her attempt at a fifth title thwarted last season with late game calls, exploded during a Game 3 loss at the lack of calls.
Fewer fouls called
It’s true that the team has been seeing fewer free-throw opportunities in the playoffs than they do in the regular season.
Lynx star Napheesa Collier, who during the regular season attempted about five free throws each game, shot just just two in three games against the Mercury before being injured at the end of Game 3.
Having made the playoffs in 14 of the past 15 seasons, the Lynx have only shot more free throws per game in the playoffs compared to the regular season four times, including three of their championship seasons.
Collier wasn’t the only star player not getting calls. Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson, who averaged 7.3 free throw attempts during the regular season, had just one on the same night that Collier didn’t attempt any.
That trend works both ways, though. The Lynx often have fewer personal fouls called on them in the playoffs compared with the regular season, too.
Rebounds gain importance
Fewer fouls on physical play means rebounding becomes a more important factor.