But even with the ball firmly in their hands, good looks become hard to come by. The Lynx took just as many three-point attempts in the fourth as they did in the rest of the game combined (12), and made but three. Four shot clock violations in the fourth were a sign that the Lynx’s shot selection was coming out of necessity, rather than continued sharpshooting, against the perimeter defense that has helped the Mercury to this postseason’s best defensive rating.