PHOENIX — The Lynx seemed as if they couldn’t miss from beyond the arc in the third quarter of Game 4 of their WNBA semifinal series against the Mercury on Sunday night.
Guard Kayla McBride made all four of her three-point attempts, and the Lynx were 6-for-7 from deep and pulled ahead by 13 points.
It looked as if McBride might will the Lynx, who trailed 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, back to Minneapolis for a winner-take-all Game 5.
But the Mercury punched their ticket to the Finals with a formula they had relied on to put the Lynx on the ropes in the first place: ratcheting up defensive intensity in the fourth quarter. And that sealed an 86-81 victory which eliminated the Lynx, the best team in the WNBA in the regular season, from the playoffs.
The Mercury outscored the Lynx 77-39 across the fourth quarters of Phoenix’s three victories. That included rallying from a 20-point deficit to steal an overtime win in Game 2 at Target Center, then edging out a late victory in Game 3, even by the time Lynx All-Star Napheesa Collier rolled her left ankle and head coach Cheryl Reeve was ejected for protesting the physicality Collier faced.
“We were down 13. We needed to get stops, and then when we get stops, we’re pretty good offensively because we’re playing free and we don’t have time to overthink it,” Phoenix head coach Nate Tibbetts said after Sunday’s win.
Outscored 31-13 in the fourth on Sunday, the Lynx’s shooting was forced backwards and out of the paint.
The Lynx shored up their ball security, an issue that hurt them in the second half of Game 2 with costly late-game turnovers and passes out of bounds. The Lynx turned the ball over just six times on Sunday, none coming in the fourth.