Takeaways: Phoenix eliminates shorthanded Lynx from WNBA playoffs with 86-81 victory

PHOENIX - The Lynx were the best team in the WNBA during the regular season, but the playoffs were another story.
On Sunday, the Lynx lost to the Phoenix Mercury 86-81 and, more importantly, lost the best-of-five playoff semifinal series 3-1 to end their chances at another Finals berth.
For the third straight game, Minnesota watched a late lead slip away. The Lynx had as much as a 14-point advantage in the game.
DeWanna Bonner sank a three-pointer with 3 minutes, 29 seconds remaining to put Phoenix ahead, 72-70. The Mercury, having held the Lynx to just two points in the first seven minutes of the quarter, never lost that lead.
Minnesota ended its season with its star player, Napheesa Collier, on the bench, after she picked up a left ankle injury at the end of Game 3. And it was also without its head coach, Cheryl Reeve, after she picked up a suspension from the league for confronting officials on the court and questioning the judgment that led to Collier’s injury.
Kayla McBride had 31 points for the Lynx in Collier’s absence, and Courtney Williams added 20.
Alyssa Thomas scored 23 for the Mercury, and Satou Sabally contributed 21.
In place of Collier, who wore a boot on her left foot and used a scooter at Sunday’s game, center Jessica Shepard started, pushing Alanna Smith into Collier’s power forward role.