Takeaways: Phoenix eliminates shorthanded Lynx from WNBA playoffs with 86-81 victory

Playing without injured star Napheesa Collier and suspended coach Cheryl Reeve, the Lynx lost the semifinal series 3-1

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 29, 2025 at 2:38AM
Lynx guard Courtney Williams loses control of the ball during a drive on Sunday night in Phoenix. (Samantha Chow/The Associated Press)

PHOENIX - The Lynx were the best team in the WNBA during the regular season, but the playoffs were another story.

On Sunday, the Lynx lost to the Phoenix Mercury 86-81 and, more importantly, lost the best-of-five playoff semifinal series 3-1 to end their chances at another Finals berth.

For the third straight game, Minnesota watched a late lead slip away. The Lynx had as much as a 14-point advantage in the game.

DeWanna Bonner sank a three-pointer with 3 minutes, 29 seconds remaining to put Phoenix ahead, 72-70. The Mercury, having held the Lynx to just two points in the first seven minutes of the quarter, never lost that lead.

Minnesota ended its season with its star player, Napheesa Collier, on the bench, after she picked up a left ankle injury at the end of Game 3. And it was also without its head coach, Cheryl Reeve, after she picked up a suspension from the league for confronting officials on the court and questioning the judgment that led to Collier’s injury.

Kayla McBride had 31 points for the Lynx in Collier’s absence, and Courtney Williams added 20.

Alyssa Thomas scored 23 for the Mercury, and Satou Sabally contributed 21.

In place of Collier, who wore a boot on her left foot and used a scooter at Sunday’s game, center Jessica Shepard started, pushing Alanna Smith into Collier’s power forward role.

Shepard netted 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, but only two of those points came in the second half.

Associate head coach Eric Thibault coached the Lynx in place of Reeve.

In the third quarter, McBride hit four threes (finishing 5-for-9 from beyond the arc) to help Minnesota score 30 points and enter the final ten minutes of the game with its 13-point lead.

But the Mercury went on a 7-0 run, and outscored the Lynx 31-13 in the final quarter.

Collier’s injury came near the end of Game 3 on Friday night. Thomas stole the ball from Collier, who rolled her left ankle and twisted her left knee on the play. Reeve raced out onto the court to protest, was ejected, and then suspended on Saturday after ripping the officiating in a postgame news conference.

The Lynx did not issue a statement on Collier’s injury Sunday.

What it means

The Lynx’s hopes for a record fifth WNBA title are gone. They lost in the Finals to the New York Liberty last season, and kept their starting five intact, a plan that worked as they were the No. 1 seed going into the playoffs. But they blew a 20-point lead in Game 2, and lost both games at Phoenix.

MVP

Thomas added eight rebounds and 10 assists to her 23-point performance. She was 11-for-18 from the field and played a game-high 37 minutes.

Key stat

One game after Reeve complained about officiating, and about how Collier shot no free throws in Game 3, the Lynx were called for 18 fouls and the Mercury only 10.

Minnesota was 8-for-9 on free throws and Phoenix shot 23, making 17.

What’s next

The Lynx head into an offseason marked by major questions for the entire league. The league and the WNBA Players Association have until Oct. 31 to agree to a new CBA or an extension on negotiations.

Since most veteran players signed new contracts to coincide with the timing of the new CBA, all five of the Lynx starters, plus key reserves, are free agents. New expansion teams in Toronto and Portland will also enter the market.

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

