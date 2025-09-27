PHOENIX – The WNBA announced Saturday that Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve would be suspended for her team’s must-win Game 4 Sunday against the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA semifinals.
Reeve’s suspension comes after her ejection at the end of the Lynx’s 84-76 loss in Game 3, picking up a second technical foul after questioning the game’s officiating on the court and in the post-game press conference.
Reeve “has been suspended for one game for her conduct and comments,” the league press release stated.
“Her conduct and comments included aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing a game official on the court, failure to leave the court in a timely manner upon her ejection … inappropriate comments made to fans while exiting the court and remarks made in a post-game press conference," the league announced.
Lynx star Napheesa Collier had rolled her ankle after a steal and layup by Phoenix’s Alyssa Thomas with 21.8 seconds remaining. Reeve had picked up her first technical in the second quarter disputing Thomas’ defense on Collier, who finished the game shooting zero free throws.
Reeve then stepped onto the court and all the way into the paint to question the game officials and had to be restrained by the coaching staff and guard Natisha Hiedeman.
“I want to call for a change of leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating,” Reeve said postgame, making a statement before reporters asked questions and leaving afterwards. “The officiating crew that we had tonight, for the leadership to deem those three people semifinals playoff-worthy” is malpractice, she said, using an expletive.
Reeve, associate head coaches Eric Thibault (who also picked up a technical foul) and assistant head coach Rebekkah Brunson have been fined. Thibault for his “inappropriate interaction with an official on the court,” said the league, and Brunson for “inappropriate social media comment directed at WNBA officials.”