Before Friday’s Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals, Phoenix Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts complimented the way the two prior games against the Minnesota Lynx had been officiated — lightly, minimal free throws, letting physical defense play out.
“I’ve loved how the officials have called our two games,” he said. “I don’t know how Cheryl feels.”
Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve feels differently, to say the least.
Reeve was ejected with 21.8 seconds remaining in Friday’s 84-76 loss by picking up a second technical foul disputing a no-call against Minnesota star Napheesa Collier. Phoenix’s Alyssa Thomas stole the ball from Collier near the Lynx’s three-point line, and Thomas’ lower body collided with Collier’s knee on the follow through, causing the Minnesota forward’s left ankle to roll.
Reeve’s first technical came in the second quarter as Thomas defended Collier with an elbow at her back. Collier, who finished runner-up in MVP voting this year, shot zero free throws but picked up a game-high fifth personal foul before the late collision forced her to exit the game.
Postgame, with the Lynx down 2-1 in the best-of-five series, Reeve pointed out that she is not the only WNBA coach who has recently taken issue the league’s officiating, its consistency and how physical players should be.
“You’re hearing [Las Vegas Aces coach] Becky [Hammon] talk about, when you let the physicality happen, people get hurt, there’s fights,” Reeve said. “And this is the look our league wants, for some reason.”
What other coaches are saying
After the Aces beat the Indiana Fever 90-68 in Game 2 of the playoff semifinals on the other side of the bracket, Hammon questioned why league MVP A’ja Wilson only shot one free throw in 38 minutes — the comments Reeve was referring to postgame on Friday.