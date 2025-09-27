Alyssa Thomas stole the basketball with a nice poke away from the Lynx’s Napheesa Collier with 21 seconds left in Friday night’s Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals in Phoenix. There was a collision of knees after that and down went Collier to the court after badly rolling her left ankle.
This steal was going to solve the issue in favor of the home-standing Mercury, thanks to some pathetic work on the defensive boards by the Lynx that allowed the home team to maintain a lead and possession in the final minute.
It was 80-76 when the steal took place, and from the distance of the Lynx bench to above the circle at the other end — along with Collier sprawled in pain … well, those folks down there were convinced that Thomas had mugged their star, Napheesa (who was far from great on this night).
Even by her lofty standards, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve went nuts, trying to storm the officials. She already had a technical in the first half, and this display was so over-the-top that she might not be on the sideline for Game 4 when it’s played Sunday night.
If fighting to get through other coaches — and guard Natisha Hiedeman — to get after the officials doesn’t get a coach suspended … well, the WNBA will confirm it’s a screwed-up mess.
Yes, Reeve is the senior coach in the WNBA by more than a decade, and she did have the privilege of rolling out balls to the players as coach of a gold medal-winning U.S. team at the Paris Olympics … but this behavior would have brought a tear of pride to the eye of Robert Montgomery Knight, were he still around.
The final was 84-76 for the Mercury, with Collier disappearing in the fourth quarter (four points) before she disappeared up the tunnel. Maybe it was just those collided knees with Thomas; maybe it was the bend of the ankle shown on the telecast. Stay tuned.
And maybe Reeve will be allowed to coach Sunday’s game, although from a sitting position.