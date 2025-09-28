With 92-loss season complete, Twins remain at a loss to diagnose what went wrong in 2025

PHILADELPHIA – When people look back at the 2025 Twins season, everyone will notice their 70-92 record, which was the second-worst mark in the American League. What might not be as obvious is how much the season shook all levels of the organization.
A season that started with lofty goals and the highest payroll in the AL Central nearly crumbled with a slow start in April, was resuscitated through a 13-game winning streak in May and then collapsed in June. After poor play out of the All-Star break, the front office conducted the largest trade deadline fire sale in modern baseball history, shipping off 10 players from their major league roster.
“It was a weird deadline,” All-Star pitcher Joe Ryan said. “I felt like I was in shock for a couple of weeks after that.”
Manager Rocco Baldelli, who completed his seventh season leading the club, described it as two different seasons. There was two months after the trade deadline, and the first four months of the season when the Twins failed to find consistency.
Sure, there were some key injuries. Royce Lewis strained his hamstring in spring training, and Matt Wallner went down with his own hamstring injury in April, leaving the lineup devoid of true power hitters. Some players wonder if rookie Luke Keaschall, who was out for three months after a pitch broke his arm, could have provided some type of missing spark if he was healthy.
The pitching staff had a league-worst 6.07 ERA in June, more than a full run higher than the next-worst team, after Pablo López injured a muscle in his shoulder.
“Just because it didn’t work out doesn’t mean that there weren’t a lot of good guys in there, there weren’t a lot of guys that were trying hard,” said Philadelphia outfielder Harrison Bader, one of the players the Twins traded at the deadline. “We had the pieces there. We just didn’t have the ability to piece it all together and unfortunately that’s what happens sometimes.”
The second season, as Baldelli described it, started when the Twins started trading away players. The number of trades — parting with more than a third of the roster — was stunning. Nobody inside the clubhouse braced for that many players to leave.