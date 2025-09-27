PHILADELPHIA – During the final weekend of a disappointing Twins season, there is speculation about manager Rocco Baldelli’s job security.
That comes with the territory when a team drastically underachieves expectations. The Twins, who entered the season hoping to contend for a division title, are one of five major league teams that exceeded 90 losses this season, along with the Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates.
“I haven’t heard anything, and even if I did, I wouldn’t have much to say about it right now because I have a job to do right now,” Baldelli said Friday. “Me talking about that would just be a distraction, and I don’t like distractions.”
Among the 90-loss teams, the Rockies, Nationals and Pirates fired their managers earlier this year, and the White Sox, the one exception, changed managers after last year, when they lost an MLB-record 121 games.
The Nationals fired General Manager Mike Rizzo, too, while the Denver Post reported a couple of weeks ago that it “appears likely” GM Bill Schmidt will be fired or reassigned at the end of the season.
The Baltimore Orioles, another underachieving team that won’t quite lose 90 games, also fired manager Brandon Hyde in May.
The Twins are believed to have picked up a club option in Baldelli’s contract for the 2026 season, though Baldelli and team President Derek Falvey have declined to comment about it multiple times. One Twins official said in spring training that it would be inaccurate to say Baldelli was in a lame duck contractual situation.
Falvey and Twins GM Jeremy Zoll are in Philadelphia with the team, but there have been no public statements about Baldelli’s status for next year. The team is expected to hold a year-end news conference shortly after the season ends Sunday.