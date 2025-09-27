Former Twins Jhoan Duran, Harrison Bader have soared since trade to NL East champion Phillies

PHILADELPHIA – The trade rumors surrounding Jhoan Duran were rampant at the end of July, and he was bracing for the possibility during his final days with the Twins.
It still hit him hard.
Duran was playing in the backyard with one of his sons when he received a call from a member of the Twins front office. As soon as he looked at his phone screen, his heart sank.
“I was shocked a little bit,” Duran said in the Philadelphia Phillies dugout Friday. “It’s not like a big surprise to me because I knew maybe something would happen, but I didn’t want to accept the idea that something would happen.
“I wanted to be on the team. They gave me the opportunity to be in the major leagues for the first time, and I wanted to be there for a long time.”
It wasn’t the first time Duran was traded. The Twins acquired him from Arizona for Eduardo Escobar at the 2018 trade deadline. But this time felt different because of all the connections he built.
Before Friday’s game, his first against the Twins, he hugged assistant pitching coach Luis Ramirez, bullpen catchers Anderson De La Rosa and Frank Nigro, and many of his former teammates.
“It’s still my home, you know,” Duran said. “I love the guys over there. I love the staff that’s over there. They were really good with me. I love those guys over there in the front office too.”