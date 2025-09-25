Byron Buxton homers twice, earns bonus as Twins shut out Rangers 4-0

When Byron Buxton busted out his usual “Buck Truck” celebration after hitting a three-run homer in the eighth inning Thursday at Globe Life Park, it should’ve had a cha-ching sound effect.
In a 4-0 victory over the Texas Rangers, Buxton homered twice, drove in all four runs and netted himself a cool $500,000 bonus as he hit one of his contract incentives.
Bailey Ober added six scoreless innings and the Twins won a series for the first time in September, taking two of three games against a Rangers team that was eliminated from postseason contention Tuesday and looked lifeless with only three hits in the series finale.
With the Twins still up 1-0 in the eighth inning after Buxton led off the game with a home run for a second day in a row, Edouard Julien and Christian Vázquez opened with back-to-back singles off Rangers reliever Chris Martin. That brought up Buxton, who sent a first-pitch cutter over the center-field wall for a three-run homer.
“He’s in the process of capping off a pretty historic year,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, who celebrated his 44th birthday Thursday, told reporters in Arlington, Texas. “My guess is he’s going to get a whole bunch of MVP votes and Silver Slugger votes.”
Buxton netted $500,000 on the same swing he hit his 34th home run of the season because it was his 533rd plate appearance, one of the incentives from the seven-year, $100 million contract extension he signed in 2021.
Buxton, who has earned $1 million through plate appearance incentives on top of his $15 million base salary, will make another $3 million if he finishes in the top 10 of the American League MVP voting, which will be revealed in November.
In Buxton’s healthiest season since 2017, the second time he has played more than 102 games, he has scored 96 runs and produced 82 RBI with three games remaining. The last time a Twins player exceeded either of those two numbers in a season was Jorge Polanco in 2021, when he finished with 97 runs and 98 RBI.