PHOENIX − As the WNBA playoffs started, Napheesa Collier took a moment to reflect on the emotion of the weeks ahead. The Lynx All-Star was anticipating a postseason stretch that ended sooner than Minnesota wanted, and sooner than many expected, with a semifinal series loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday night.
“You don’t want to leave these people,” Collier said of her teammates. “You never know what teams look like from year to year. You know, everything is up in the air.”
Her sentiment came in the face of a WNBA offseason marked by unprecedented uncertainty. A new collective bargaining agreement needs to be reached between the league and its players. League-wide free agency is pending. Two new expansion teams are entering the market.
After coming seconds away from beating the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals last season, the Lynx decided to return their core pieces and run it back while chasing a league-record fifth title in 2025. And the Lynx were favored to see that redux turn into redemption as the No. 1 playoff seed until three straight losses to Phoenix knocked them out of the playoffs.
After Sunday’s Game 4 loss, veteran guard Kayla McBride covered her eyes with her shirt as she tried to hold back tears: “I would feel like this 100 times over to be with people that I’ve been with. You just want it to keep going.”
But this coming offseason, all the league’s teams — not just the Lynx — will face major questions that make shakeups seem inevitable.
Will there be a WNBA season next year?
Much of the wheeling and dealing can’t begin until the league and the WNBA’s players association, the WNBPA, agree on a new collective bargaining agreement.
The current CBA is set to expire Oct. 31, just 14 days after the latest possible date the Finals could end. Buoyed by a rise in the league’s popularity over the past two years, players submitted an initial proposal in February that has since continued being negotiated.