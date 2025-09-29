The game of basketball originated in the United States, yet we Yankees cannot claim unilaterally that it is contested with the largest object in the wide, wide world of sports. For one thing, such a claim could lead to complaints from those with an Afghanistan background.
The national sport there is said to be Buzkashi, where horseback riders compete to score goals with a deceased goat.
We can state that here in the USA, the basketball (even the slightly smaller variety used in the women’s game) is larger than a football or soccer ball, much larger than a volleyball, and baseballs and pucks … forget it.
This is mentioned because once again I’m convinced that there is a diabolical quality to a basketball, that it is large enough to have a mind of its own.
For all we know, well-made basketballs were equipped with artificial intelligence decades before “AI” took over all the responses we now get when googling.
Those viewing the final game of the Minnesota Lynx season of big expectations saw dramatically the independent thinking of the basketball during the second half of Sunday’s Game 4 vs. the Phoenix Mercury.
The Lynx entered as underdogs to stay alive due to the absence of Napheesa Collier, out because of an ankle injury sustained late in Friday night’s loss in Phoenix. Collier had been the Lynx’s best player for most of the season, although not in this series.
“Phee” was part of the incredible collapse in Game 2 that handed both hope and victory back to the Mercury at Target Center. And then she was basically a noncontributor in the second half of Game 3.