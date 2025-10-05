It’s hard to believe that the WNBA and its players will find common ground on a collective bargaining agreement by Oct. 31, the day the current CBA is set to expire.
And it’s becoming increasingly difficult to believe that WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert should remain in that role much longer.
The sides have made little progress on a deal. The rhetoric on both sides has been troubling.
And now there’s going to be no rhetoric, for now, between Engelbert and Lynx star forward Napheesa Collier.
The two were expected to talk this week concerning Collier’s blistering attack on WNBA leadership — she said it was the worst leadership in the world — during her exit interview last Tuesday.
Collier also shared a previous private conversation with Engelbert during which the commissioner stated that young star Caitlin Clark and others like her should, “be on their knees” in gratitude.
That is laughable because the attendance and revenue numbers show that the league has taken off like a rocket since she was drafted out of Iowa. Players are getting exposure like never before. They no longer are flying commercial on road trips.
And, frankly, the league didn’t seem prepared to take advantage of the Clark phenomenon when she joined the league. And the league is going to continue to thrive because of Clark, Paige Bueckers and other young stars. I’ll throw Angel Reese in there as well, for her proclivity for being controversial.