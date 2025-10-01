Lynx

Scoggins: Napheesa Collier’s remarks a prelude to bumpy WNBA offseason

While some are condemning Collier’s statement, the players made their voices clear by taking to social media to show support for the vice president of the players union.

Columnist Icon

By Chip Scoggins

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 1, 2025 at 10:00AM
Napheesa Collier, middle, got her All-Star Game MVP trophy July 19 in Indianapolis from WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, left. (Steph Chambers/Tribune News Service)

Memo to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert: Good luck in those negotiations with players on a new collective bargaining agreement.

Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier drew a very deep and very personal line in the sand Tuesday with scorched-earth comments that, among other things, referred to the WNBA under Engelbert as having “the worst leadership in the world.”

Four days after Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve walloped the league with a tirade about the officiating, Collier calmly read a two-page prepared statement that ripped Engelbert and the league office to shreds.

Collier noted a “lack of accountability from our leaders” and “tone deaf dismissive approach” and “negligence” while also sharing embarrassing comments from private conversations she has had with Engelbert in a four-minute speech that undoubtedly rocked the WNBA office as it prepares for its marquee event, the Finals.

“I’ve finally grown tired,” Collier said at her season-ending news conference. “For too long, I’ve tried to have these conversations in private, but it’s clear there is no intention of accepting there’s a problem. The league has made it clear it isn’t about innovation. It isn’t about collaboration. It’s about control and power.”

View post on Instagram
 

That a professional athlete — especially one of Collier’s standing — leveled a blistering critique of the league commissioner so openly speaks to the depth of anger that exists within the league related to many issues.

Not only was Collier runner-up in MVP voting, she also is vice president of the players union.

She is one of the most respected voices and leaders in the women’s game.

ADVERTISEMENT

When she speaks, people listen. And when she speaks this forcefully, the message is unmistakable.

The league has a major problem on its hands.

Make no mistake, this isn’t just an issue between Collier and the WNBA, or the Lynx and the WNBA. This was a prelude to a contentious labor staredown between players and the league with the CBA set to expire Oct. 31.

Related Coverage

Collier’s remarks focused primarily on officiating.

Anyone who has watched even one WNBA game knows that officiating is a problem. The lack of competent officiating for the best women’s basketball league in the world is a joke and direct reflection on Engelbert’s inaction as commissioner to fix it.

Forget Reeve’s meltdown at the end of Game 3 of the Phoenix series and the unfortunate injury to Collier’s ankle on the collision that led to her coach’s outburst. That scene was merely the breaking point in a problem that has been festering across the league for some time. Complaints about amateurish officiating happen on a regular basis.

“Whether the league cares about the health of the players is one thing, but to also not care about the product you put on the floor is truly self-sabotage,” Collier said. “Year to year, the only thing that remains consistent is the lack of accountability from our leaders.”

Officiating is one issue. Finances are also at the core of this rift.

With the CBA set to expire, players are seeking a larger share of revenues as the WNBA continues to grow in popularity with fans, sponsors and TV networks.

Negotiations are expected to be contentious, which was basically confirmed with Collier’s willingness to share details of private conversations she had with Engelbert in February. According to Collier, the commissioner made unflattering comments about young stars who have generated more interest and revenue for the WNBA.

Said Collier: “I also asked how she planned to fix the fact that players like [Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers] who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league are making so little for their first three years. Her response was, ‘Caitlin should be grateful that she makes $16 million off the court because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything.’ In that same conversation she told me, ‘Players should be on their knees, thanking their lucky stars for the media-rights deal that I got them.’”

If that statement is true, Engelbert must have been living on Mars when Clark became a mega-star to advertisers while playing college basketball at Iowa.

Of course, this is also the same commissioner who showed a remarkable lack of self-awareness by wearing a dress featuring the New York City skyline to a winner-take-all WNBA Finals game between the Lynx and New York Liberty last season.

Collier’s full statement will reverberate throughout the league.

Her criticism of the commissioner was as forceful as it gets and sets the tone for a bumpy offseason that could result in a work stoppage.

If the starting point is hearing one of the league’s best and most respected players refer to the other side as “the worst leadership in the world,” the divide is larger than anyone could have imagined.

about the writer

about the writer

Chip Scoggins

Columnist

Chip Scoggins is a sports columnist and enterprise writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2000 and previously covered the Vikings, Gophers football, Wild, Wolves and high school sports.

See Moreicon

More from Lynx

See More

Lynx

Scoggins: Napheesa Collier’s remarks a prelude to bumpy WNBA offseason

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image
Steph Chambers/Tribune News Service

While some are condemning Collier’s statement, the players made their voices clear by taking to social media to show support for the vice president of the players union.

Lynx

Lynx star Napheesa Collier rips WNBA: 'The worst leadership in the world'

card image

Lynx

Lynx's Reeve reflects on her Game 4 suspension, team's playoff exit

card image