Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier drew a very deep and very personal line in the sand Tuesday with scorched-earth comments that, among other things, referred to the WNBA under Engelbert as having “the worst leadership in the world.”
Four days after Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve walloped the league with a tirade about the officiating, Collier calmly read a two-page prepared statement that ripped Engelbert and the league office to shreds.
Collier noted a “lack of accountability from our leaders” and “tone deaf dismissive approach” and “negligence” while also sharing embarrassing comments from private conversations she has had with Engelbert in a four-minute speech that undoubtedly rocked the WNBA office as it prepares for its marquee event, the Finals.
“I’ve finally grown tired,” Collier said at her season-ending news conference. “For too long, I’ve tried to have these conversations in private, but it’s clear there is no intention of accepting there’s a problem. The league has made it clear it isn’t about innovation. It isn’t about collaboration. It’s about control and power.”
That a professional athlete — especially one of Collier’s standing — leveled a blistering critique of the league commissioner so openly speaks to the depth of anger that exists within the league related to many issues.
Not only was Collier runner-up in MVP voting, she also is vice president of the players union.
She is one of the most respected voices and leaders in the women’s game.