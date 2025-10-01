Said Collier: “I also asked how she planned to fix the fact that players like [Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers] who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league are making so little for their first three years. Her response was, ‘Caitlin should be grateful that she makes $16 million off the court because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything.’ In that same conversation she told me, ‘Players should be on their knees, thanking their lucky stars for the media-rights deal that I got them.’”