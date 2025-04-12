WNBA mock draft: After Paige Bueckers, how will the dominoes fall?

The WNBA’s first round will have 12 picks rather than 13, because Las Vegas was docked a first-rounder due to a violation of league rules. Dallas has four first-round picks (No. 1, No. 3, No. 4 and No. 12) while Connecticut also has multiple picks (No. 7 and No. 8). Here is how it might go:
1. Dallas Wings: Paige Bueckers, 6-foot guard, Connecticut.
As much a no-brainer as Indiana taking Caitlin Clark last year.
2. Seattle Storm: Dominique Malonga, 6-6 center, France.
Skilled big who can block a ton of shots. Played in the Olympics.
3. Washington Mystics: Sonia Citron, 6-1 guard, Notre Dame.
Four-year starter for the Irish.
4. Washington Mystics: Kiki Iriafen, 6-3 forward, USC.