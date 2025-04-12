Lynx

WNBA mock draft: After Paige Bueckers, how will the dominoes fall?

Two European players are expected to go early after the UConn star is taken at No. 1.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 12, 2025 at 11:01PM
Paige Bueckers of UConn is expected to be the top pick at the WNBA draft on Monday. (Young Kwak/The Associated Press)

The WNBA’s first round will have 12 picks rather than 13, because Las Vegas was docked a first-rounder due to a violation of league rules. Dallas has four first-round picks (No. 1, No. 3, No. 4 and No. 12) while Connecticut also has multiple picks (No. 7 and No. 8). Here is how it might go:

1. Dallas Wings: Paige Bueckers, 6-foot guard, Connecticut.

As much a no-brainer as Indiana taking Caitlin Clark last year.

2. Seattle Storm: Dominique Malonga, 6-6 center, France.

Skilled big who can block a ton of shots. Played in the Olympics.

3. Washington Mystics: Sonia Citron, 6-1 guard, Notre Dame.

Four-year starter for the Irish.

4. Washington Mystics: Kiki Iriafen, 6-3 forward, USC.

An 18-points-per-game scorer who bumped it up when teammate Juju Watkins was injured in the tournament.

5. Golden State Valkyries: Shyanne Sellers, 6-2 guard, Maryland.

Three-time all-Big Ten Conference player who can handle both guard positions

6. Washington Mystics: Juste Jocyte, 6-2 guard, Lithuania.

Combo guard played with Malonga in French League.

7. Connecticut Sun: Aneesah Morrow, 6-1 forward, LSU.

A double-double player all four years with LSU

8. Connecticut Sun: Saniya Rivers, 6-1 guard, North Carolina State.

Great athlete who can defend multiple positions.

9. Los Angeles Sparks: Georgia Amoore, 5-6 guard, Kentucky.

Perhaps the best facilitator in the draft.

10. Chicago Sky: Hailey Van Lith, 5-9 guard, TCU.

Stock rose during strong NCAA tournament run. Also played for LSU and Louisville.

11. Minnesota Lynx: Sarah Ashlee Barker, 6-0 guard, Alabama.

She can score. Remember the 45 she had against Maryland last month?

12. Dallas Wings: Te-Hina Paopao, 5-9 guard, South Carolina.

Strong three-point shooter.

about the writer

Kent Youngblood

Reporter

Kent Youngblood has covered sports for the Minnesota Star Tribune for more than 20 years.

