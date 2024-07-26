Gophers men's basketball players aren't playing in the Twin Cities Pro-Am this year, but that didn't stop senior Parker Fox from being part of the action at Minnehaha Academy.

Instead of putting on a dunk show, the 24-year-old forward strolled the sidelines calling plays and riding the referees like he was auditioning for a job on U coach Ben Johnson's staff.

Coaching is not in Fox's future plans, but he sponsored his own team in Minnesota's premier summer basketball league for college and professional players. Named after his popular podcast called Double Down, the Pro-Am squad features his former Gophers teammates Payton Willis and Jamison Battle.

"It's about giving back to the community," said Fox, who is entering his seventh year in college. "It's just a lot of fun."

The 6-8 Fox has established himself as much more than just the highlight-reel dunking former Division II All-America since joining Johnson's Gophers in 2021, after transferring from Northern State in South Dakota.

The Mahtomedi native has been an inspirational figure, especially after recovering from two season-ending knee surgeries. He played a major role last season for a turnaround 19-win Gophers' NIT team.

Two years ago, Fox started the Double Down podcast as a way to connect with other athletes who faced injury setbacks. He fulfilled a dream by finally suiting up for the home state team last season, and being a Gophers athlete allowed him to make a name for himself away from the court.

Fox was one of the first Gophers to take advantage of NIL opportunities after the NCAA approved name, image and likeness rules for athletes three years ago. He represents clothing and apparel companies and often makes guest appearances on local sports radio shows.

"This is why I chose Minnesota," Fox said. "I could've gone to a bunch of different places, but this is home. This place allows me to build my brand and my image. NIL has allowed us to do things like that."

Gophers senior Parker Fox interviews Deshun Patterson for his Doule Down podcast at Minnehaha Academy.

The Gophers' sixth man often provided a spark off the bench by energizing the team and crowd with his dunks and defense. Johnson said Fox coming back was critical with fellow senior returners Mike Mitchell Jr., and Dawson Garcia, the team's leading scorer and rebounder.

"They saw what we did last year and knew we were on the right trajectory," Johnson said. "They have a strong belief in themselves and what we do here."

Garcia, who had more lucrative NIL offers if he entered the transfer portal, said Fox helped convince him to stick around as well. "Fox's my guy and he's been a good leader for us on and off the court," Garcia added.

Eager to give the Gophers a glimpse of the all-around impact player he was before the major injuries, Fox has been committed to staying healthy but also improving his strength and conditioning this summer.

"I'm working my tail off," Fox said. "One thing I saw last year is I can play with anybody down low. I just got to get a little stronger and more physical. I also want to expand my game and be able to knock down threes. I want to come off ball screens and be confident to be a good shooter."

Johnson didn't want his players competing in the Twin Cities Pro-Am for risk of injuries. Still, Fox expects his players to show the same energy and enthusiasm he plays with to keep the crowd engaged.

Willis, who was a starting guard for the Gophers in Johnson's first season in 2021-22, jumped at the chance to reunite with Fox this summer. He rooted for his old teammate's comeback while playing pro in Spain.

"I'm proud of him [overcoming] all the adversity he's been through," Willis said. "The role he took on after sitting out a couple years, I loved watching it overseas. I know he's going to do bigger and better things this year."