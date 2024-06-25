Three years ago at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, 17 athletes with Minnesota ties took home 12 medals, including gold in five events. The following Minnesota-connected athletes have qualified for the Paris Olympics, which will be held July 26-Aug. 11. This list will be updated as more Olympic berths are earned.

Sarah Bacon, Gophers, diving (3-meter springboard, 3-meter synchronized)

Napheesa Collier, Lynx, women's basketball

Lara Dallman-Weiss, Shoreview, sailing (mixed dinghy-470)

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves, men's basketball

Dakotah Lindwurm, St. Francis, track and field (women's marathon)

Payton Otterdahl, Rosemount, track and field (men's shot put)

Cheryl Reeve, Lynx, women's basketball (head coach)

Regan Smith, Lakeville, swimming (100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 200 butterfly)

Jordan Thompson, Edina, volleyball

Alise Willoughby, St. Cloud, BMX cycling

In addition to U.S. Olympians with Minnesota ties, the following athletes who competed for Minnesota high schools and colleges or are current pros in the state will be in Paris representing other countries.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves, Canada, men's basketball

Alasan Ann, Maple Grove, The Gambia, tae kwon do

Joseph Fahnbulleh, Hopkins, Liberia, track and field (sprints)

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves, France, men's basketball

Emmanuel Matadi, St. Paul/Minnesota State Mankato, Liberia, track and field (sprints)

Nuni Omot, Mahtomedi, South Sudan, men's basketball

Jabez Reeves, Minnesota State Mankato, Liberia, track and field (sprints)

Alanna Smith, Lynx, Australia, women's basketball

Know of other Minnesotan Olympians not listed here? Email sports@startribune.com or leave a comment with this article.