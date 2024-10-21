A Bayport man received a 40-year term Monday for shooting and killing a new high school graduate at a party in Brooklyn Park last year.
40-year sentence for ‘unprovoked’ shooting that killed new high school grad at Brooklyn Park party
Reese Crenshaw’s aunt said he graduated the previous day from Fairview Alternative High School in Roseville.
Daniel Martez Walker, 32, was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court after jurors convicted him last month of second-degree intentional murder and being a felon in possession of a gun in connection with the death of Reese Crenshaw, 19, of Roseville on June 2, 2023.
“This was a callous act of unprovoked violence,” a post-sentencing statement from County Attorney Mary Moriarty read.
With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Walker is expected to serve nearly 26 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.
Crenshaw graduated the previous day from Fairview Alternative High School in Roseville, according to an aunt, Allegra Sletten.
According to Minnesota court records, Walker has a lengthy criminal history that includes five convictions for burglary and one each for robbery, weapons possession and disorderly conduct.
According to the charges:
Crenshaw was freestyle rapping at a card table with Walker and others. Walker stood up without provocation and shot Crenshaw with a handgun. Walker fled the scene, and two witnesses took Crenshaw to the hospital. Another witness said Crenshaw was “just sitting there, not even talking” before he was shot, the charges read.
Later that day, the officers found Walker in a Brooklyn Park apartment building, where he was spotted trying to leap from a third-floor balcony. Officers surrounded and arrested him.
Officers found a written note on Walker with instructions to tell someone, “I sold the gun that had the body on it.” Walker allegedly snatched the note from the officers and swallowed most of it.
Walker later admitted to killing Crenshaw. He claimed there was a $50,000 bounty on his life, and he said Crenshaw drew a gun and tried to shoot him first.
Man admits to fleeing police in Robbinsdale, causing crash that killed young mother, injured husband
“I am still processing it all,” the woman ‘s husband said Monday. “It has been a long time coming.”