MONDAY
Prep sports results for Monday, Oct. 21
High school scores, results and rankings from around the Twin Cities metro area and Greater Minnesota.
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
MINNESOTA
• Annandale def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17
• Redwood Valley def. New Ulm, 25-11, 25-10, 25-18
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • second round
• Holy Family def. Norwood Young America, 28-26, 25-21, 25-20
• Jordan def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 14-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-8
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. St. Clair, 18-25, 22-25, 25-16, 26-24, 15-12
• NRHEG def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-9, 25-15, 14-25, 25-19
• Sibley East def. Belle Plaine, 25-11, 25-17, 25-14
• SW Christian def. Maple River, 25-6, 25-10, 25-14
• Tri-City United def. Waseca, 25-23, 21-25, 25-16, 16-25, 15-13
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-18, 25-21, 17-25, 25-18
Section 4 • first round
• Mounds Park Academy def. Hmong Academy, 25-16, 25-8, 25-11
• St. Paul Washington def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-12, 25-6, 25-19
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • first round
• Blooming Prairie def. Kingsland, 25-20, 25-18, 25-13
• Hayfield def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-17, 25-15, 25-21
• Houston def. Lyle-Pacelli, 8-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16
• Le Roy-Ostrander def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-7, 25-12, 25-20
Section 2 • second round
• BOLD def. New Ulm Cathedral, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19
• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Mankato Loyola, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22
• Cedar Mountain def. Lester Prairie, 25-16, 26-24, 25-16
• Cleveland def. Madelia, 25-14, 25-15, 25-14
• Martin County West def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 15-7
• Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman def. United South Central, 18-25, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-9
• Mayer Lutheran def. Mt. Lake/Comfrey, 25-16, 25-3, 25-14
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Sleepy Eye, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18
Section 3 • first round
• Edgerton def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 19-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 15-12
• Lac qui Parle Valley def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-9, 25-17, 25-17
• Lakeview def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-11, 25-11, 25-23
• Red Rock Central def. Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21
Section 5 • play-in
• Ogilvie def. McGregor, 25-12, 25-14, 25-9
• Verndale def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21
Section 6 • first round
• Battle Lake def. Rothsay, 25-14, 25-22, 25-23
• Hancock def. Benson, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18
• Henning def. NCE/U-H, 26-24, 25-13, 25-12
• Ortonville def. Ashby, 25-20, 25-19, 25-23
Section 7 • first round
• Littlefork-Big Falls def. Deer River, 25-18, 12-25, 25-21, 25-20
Section 8 • first round
• Bagley def. Win-E-Mac, 21-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-13, 15-11
• Climax-Fisher def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-15, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20
• Fosston def. Red Lake, 25-11, 25-6, 25-10
• Red Lake County Central def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 25-20, 25-17, 25-13
• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo def. Goodridge-Grygle, 26-24, 20-25, 27-25, 27-25
RANKINGS
CROSS-COUNTRY • BOYS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• Team: 1. Minnetonka; 2. Edina; 3. Wayzata; 4. Rosemount; 5. Mounds View; 6. Stillwater; 7. Two Rivers; 8. Buffalo; 9. White Bear Lake; 10. Blaine.
• Individual: 1. Robert Mechura, Roseville; 2. Sean Fries, Minnetonka; 3. Jace Haerter, Edina; 4. Caleb Dickel, Minneapolis Washburn; 5. Nate Meyer, Minneapolis Southwest; 6. Casey Poppler, Mounds View; 7. Tyler Flippen, Andover; 8. Vaughn Larson, Donaldson, White Bear Lake; 9. Zachary Danielson, Edina; 10. Owen Stuewe, Shakopee.
Class 2A
• Team: 1. Marshall; 2. Perham; 3. Mankato East; 4. Blake; 5. St. Paul Como Park; 6. Winona; 7. Orono; 8. Fergus Falls; 9. Rockford; 10. Becker.
• Individual: 1. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 2. Bjorn Anderson, Perham; 3. Jack Leuer, Big Lake; 4. Owen Chapman, Orono; 5. Kelton Koepp, Belle Plaine; 6. Sully Anez, Willmar; 7. Audi Thom, Mankato East; 8. Samuel Deutz, Marshall; 9. Kendrick Bucek, Winona; 10. Dayton Clobes, Mankato East.
Class 1A
• Team: 1. Heritage Christian; 2. Luverne; 3. Redwood Valley; 4. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston; 5. Winona Cotter; 6. Nova Classical; 7. Sauk Centre; 8. Northwest Nighthawks; 9. Hawley; 10. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland.
• Individual: 1. Will Ahrens, Redwood Valley; 2. Lev Dougherty, Heritage Christian; 3. Kilen Cilek, Redwood Valley; 4. Eric Semling, Winona Cotter; 5. Owen Janiszeski, Luverne; 6. Soren Kelly, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 7. Jacob Pfotenhauer, Heritage Christian; 8. Eddie Snider, Mounds Park Academy; 9. Carter Kjesbo, West Central Area; 10. Jacob Drevlow, Sauk Centre.
CROSS-COUNTRY • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Prior Lake; 3. Forest Lake; 4. St. Michael-Albertville; 5. Hopkins; 6. Mounds View; 7. Minnetonka; 8. Edina; 9. Duluth East; 10. Brainerd.
• Individual: 1. Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake; 2. Linnea Ousdigian, Mounds View; 3. Anna VanAcker, Forest Lake; 4. Maddie Gullickson, Wayzata; 5. Abigail Tri, Rochester John Marshall; 6. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 7. Lila Golomb, Wayzata; 8. Avery Marasco-Johnson, Minnetonka; 9. Carly Lamotte, Burnsville; 10. Lauren Boerger, Eagan.
Class 2A
• Team: 1. St. Paul Highland Park; 2. Perham; 3. Northfield; 4. Alexandria; 5. Faribault; 6. St. Peter; 7. Little Falls; 8. Willmar; 9. Marshall; 10. Mankato East.
• Individual: 1. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 2. Keira Friedrich, St. Peter; 3. Annika Hall, Chisago Lakes; 4. Claire Vukovics, St. Paul Highland Park; 5. Grace Lewis-Mosher, St. Paul Highland Park; 6. Lauren Eilers, Willmar; 7. Hanna Boese, Spectrum; 8. Avalee Brown, Perham; 9. Cassie Wellman, Fergus Falls; 10. Macy Hanson, Fairmont.
Class 1A
• Team: 1. St. Cloud Cathedral; 2. Redwood Valley; 3. Winona Cotter; 4. Rochester Lourdes; 5. United North Central; 6. Minnewaska Area; 7. St. John’s Prep; 8. Canby; 9. Heritage Christian; 10. Staples-Motley.
• Individual: 1. Audrey Brownell, Staples-Motley; 2. Charolette Meyer, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 3. Sonja Semling, Winona Cotter; 4. Addie Thomes, Redwood Valley; 5. Anjalie Aho, United North Central; 6. Katelyn Waldoch, St. Cloud Cathedral; 7. Olivia Pascuzzi, Chisholm; 8. Isabel Pass, Nova Classical; 9. Anna Peikert, Rochester Lourdes; 10. Margaret Duffy, St. John’s Prep.
FOOTBALL
STATE RANKINGS
• Note: Compiled by Jim Paulsen of the Star Tribune from votes submitted by a panel of 12 media members across Minnesota.
• Class 6A: 1. Maple Grove; 2. Shakopee; 3. Edina; 4. Lakeville North; 5. Minnetonka; 6. Eden Prairie; 7. Forest Lake; 8. Eagan; 9. Mounds View; 10. Blaine.
• Class 5A: 1. Moorhead; 2. Owatonna; 3. Armstrong; 4. Elk River; 5. Andover; 6. Two Rivers; 7. Alexandria; 8. Mankato West; 9. Cooper; 10. Bemidji.
• Class 4A: 1. Becker; 2. Totino-Grace; 3. Princeton; 4. Byron; 5. Rocori; 6. Providence Academy; 7. Marshall; 8. Hill-Murray; 9. Orono; 10. Hermantown.
• Class 3A: 1. Stewartville; 2. Pequot Lakes; 3. Albany; 4. Waseca; 5. Dassel-Cokato; 6. Fergus Falls; 7. Annandale; 8. Fairmont; 9. Morris/Chokio-Alberta; 10. Two Harbors.
• Class 2A: 1. Barnesville; 2. Chatfield; 3. Jackson County Central; 4. Norwood Young America; 5. Kimball; 6. Barnum; 7. Eden Valley-Watkins; 8. Caledonia; 9. Rush City; 10. Staples-Motley.
• Class 1A: 1. Minneota; 2. Springfield; 3. Mahnomen/Waubun; 4. Goodhue; 5. Upsala/Swanville; 6. BOLD; 7. Blooming Prairie; 8. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa; 9. Fillmore Central 10. Red Lake County.
• 9-man: 1. Nevis; 2. Mountain Iron-Buhl; 3. Fertile-Beltrami; 4 Hills-Beaver Creek; 5. LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli; 6. Spring Grove; 7. Fosston; 8. Hancock; 9. Cherry; 10. Goodridge/Grygla.
VOLLEYBALL
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 4A
• 1. Lakeville South; 2. Champlin Park; 3. Lakeville North; 4. Eagan; 5. East Ridge; 6. Rogers; 7. Wayzata; 8. Prior Lake; 9. Waconia; 10. Chaska.
Class 3A
• 1. Delano; 2. Marshall; 3. Northfield; 4. Byron; 5. Willmar; 6. Alexandria; 7. North Branch; 8. Holy Angels; 9. Mahtomedi; 10. Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Class 2A
• 1. Albany; 2. Belle Plaine; 3. Chatfield; 4. Hawley; 5. Caledonia; 6. Sauk Centre; 7. Southwest Christian; 8. Annandale; 9. St. Croix Lutheran; 10. Concordia Academy.
Class 1A
• 1. Mayer Lutheran; 2. Mabel-Canton; 3. Minneota; 4. Canby; 5. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 6. MACCRAY; 7. New Life Academy; 8. West Central Area; 9. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa; 10. Kittson County Central.
Jack Flaherty will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series opener against the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole on Friday night at Dodger Stadium in a matchup of area natives.