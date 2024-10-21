News & Politics

Body found in Eden Prairie pond matches description of missing 11-year-old boy, police say

Mohamed Mohamed, who has autism, went missing around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 21, 2024 at 11:26AM

Eden Prairie police say a body pulled from a pond Sunday night is likely that of an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing earlier in the day.

Mohamed Mohamed, who is autistic and nonverbal, was last seen about 5:45 p.m. near his residence on Cardiff Lane. A body matching the description of Mohamed was pulled from a pond about four hours later, a statement from the Eden Prairie Police Department said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Mohamed during this incredibly difficult time,” the department’s statement said. “We would also like to thank everyone who participated in the search efforts.”

The police department, in concert with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Water Patrol and Hennepin County Medical Examiner, is investigating the incident.

