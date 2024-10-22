Minnetonka and Orono aren’t the top-ranked teams in their respective classes, according to the coaches association girls swimming poll.
Here’s how the best teams performed in one of Minnesota’s most loaded high school swim meets
The top four ranked teams in Class 2A and top nine squads in Class 1A competed in the True Team state meet Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.
So, they were out to prove a point.
At the True Team state meet Saturday at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota, Minnetonka’s depth paid off to win the Class 2A championship while Orono captured the Class 1A crown.
The No. 2-ranked Skippers accumulated 2,424.5 points, outdistancing No. 3 Stillwater, No. 4 Wayzata and No. 1 Edina. There were six teams ranked in the top 10 in the 12-team field.
Minnetonka was led by double-winners senior Annabelle Wentzel and freshman Claire Wilkey. Wentzel took first place in the 100-yard butterfly and 200 freestyle while Wilkey claimed the top spot in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Wentzel set the meet record in the 100 butterfly with a winning time of 54.59 seconds.
Wentzel also swam a leg on the victorious 200 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams. Wilkey was also a member of 200 freestyle group.
East Ridge sophomore Logan Havermann also took first place in two individual events, claiming the top spot in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley. She set the meet record in the 200 individual medley with a winning time of 2 minutes, 2.09 seconds. She also swam the anchor leg on the Raptors’ first-place 400 freestyle relay team.
In Class 1A, the No. 3-ranked Spartans registered 2,252.5 points to claim the top spot in a loaded field. No. 4-ranked Delano was the runner-up with 2,015.5 points, followed by No. 2-ranked Monticello and No. 1-ranked Visitation.
Orono senior Mallory Knutson and junior Graycin Andreen won the 200 individual medley and 200 freestyle, respectively. They also swam a leg on the Spartans’ victorious 200 freestyle relay team.
Monticello sophomore Adalynn Biegler was a double-winner, earning medalist honors in the 50 and 100 butterfly. She set a meet record in the 50 freestyle, clocking in at 22.69 seconds.
The Minnesota high school state meet takes place Nov. 14-16 at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
