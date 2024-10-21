A 21-year-old Minneapolis man on Monday admitted to causing a two-vehicle crash while fleeing police in Robbinsdale that killed a young mother and severely injured her husband.
Man admits to fleeing police in Robbinsdale, causing crash that killed young mother, injured husband
“I am still processing it all,” the woman ‘s husband said Monday. “It has been a long time coming.”
Quintin Leon Hudson, 21, agreed in Hennepin County District Court to plead guilty to fleeing police resulting in death, and fleeing police resulting in great bodily harm, in connection with the accident on July 8, 2023, at 36th and Orchard avenues N., where he broadsided a minivan following a brief pursuit by police.
Emily Gerding, 34, of Crystal, died. Her husband, John Gerding, 35, was seriously injured.
The plea agreement calls for Hudson to be sentenced to a 13¾-year term. With credit for time in jail after his arrest, Hudson is expected to serve roughly 8¾ years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 12.
“I am still processing it all,” John Gerding told the Star Tribune on Monday. “It has been a long time coming.”
He later added, “I am alright. I am up and moving, but will forever be impacted by the injuries that happened in a variety of different ways.”
“Emily should still be alive,” read a statement from County Attorney Mary Moriarty. “Mr. Hudson’s actions took her from our community, devastated her family, and left her husband, John, with life-threatening injuries.”
Hudson was driving alone in a Tesla, police said. He had a state-issued instruction permit and wasn’t legally allowed to drive unless a licensed motorist over age 18 was with him, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
The Tesla’s owner told the Star Tribune he was letting a friend use the car for a while. That friend said Hudson took the keys while she was sleeping.
The Gerdings worked as special education teachers at Coon Rapids Middle School, according to a spokeswoman for the Anoka-Hennepin School District.
Their daughters, 6-year-old Emelia and 2-year-old Eleanor, were not in the vehicle.
According to the charges:
An officer spotted the Tesla around 8:15 p.m. traveling about 55 mph on eastbound 42nd Avenue N. as it passed over Hwy. 100. Charges say the posted speed limit is 30 mph.
The officer noticed the driver made several quick turns to avoid the officer attempting to catch up and make a traffic stop for speeding. Squad lights and siren were activated on Orchard at 40th, where Hudson sped off and the officer ended the pursuit after a block.
The charges said the officer “never lost sight of the Tesla” and saw it failed to stop at the stop sign at 36th, a major thoroughfare in Robbinsdale. Hudson went through the intersection “at a high rate of speed, slamming into a minivan that had no stop sign and had the right of way.”
Emily Gerding died at the hospital while John Gerding was in a coma for days and had to be intubated, charges said. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and brain bleeding.
When asked why he didn’t pull over when the officer tried to stop him, Hudson said he “didn’t want to,” according to the charges.
Star Tribune staff writer Kim Hyatt contributed to this report.
If STEP Academy, a charter school with campuses in St. Paul and Burnsville, shuts down, it would be the largest charter school failure in Minnesota history.