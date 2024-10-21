U of M expanding research of experimental treatment that saved COVID-19 patients

T3 is widely available in medications that treat thyroid conditions and in dietary supplements. What makes the U approach so unorthodox is the administration of T3 in liquid form down the breathing tubes of patients on ventilators. Ingbar said that step is necessary in order to direct enough T3 at the lungs to reduce the level of swelling and fluid buildup in patients with ARDS. Administering that much of the supplement in pills or in injections into the bloodstream could produce toxic effects elsewhere in the body, he added.