Timberwolves-Lakers game preview: Broadcast info, team updates
The Lakers’ father-son duo of LeBron and Bronny James are together, and one of two former Timberwolves on the roster will face their former team.
Tuesday, 9 p.m., Crypto.com Arena
TV; radio: TNT; iHeart App
Lakers update: LeBron James, 39, is joined this season by his son Bronny James, 20 as he embarks on his seventh season in Los Angeles. Former Wolves D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt are also back, but Vanderbilt will be out for Tuesday’s game (multiple foot surgeries).
Wolves update: They have no injuries headed into the season opener. Look for the backup point guard role behind Mike Conley to be filled by a committee of Donte DiVincenzo and Nickeil Alexander-Walker as the Wolves give rookie Rob Dillingham a longer runway to contribute. The Wolves made their final cut to the roster Monday in waiving Keita Bates-Diop, who they acquired in the trade with the Knicks earlier this month.
76ers rule Embiid and George out for opener with injuries. Bucks' Middleton also expected to be out
Paul George's debut with the Philadelphia 76ers is on hold and Joel Embiid is again set to miss time with an injury.