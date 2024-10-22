Timberwolves-Lakers game preview: Broadcast info, team updates

Wolves update: They have no injuries headed into the season opener. Look for the backup point guard role behind Mike Conley to be filled by a committee of Donte DiVincenzo and Nickeil Alexander-Walker as the Wolves give rookie Rob Dillingham a longer runway to contribute. The Wolves made their final cut to the roster Monday in waiving Keita Bates-Diop, who they acquired in the trade with the Knicks earlier this month.