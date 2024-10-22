Wolves

Timberwolves-Lakers game preview: Broadcast info, team updates

The Lakers’ father-son duo of LeBron and Bronny James are together, and one of two former Timberwolves on the roster will face their former team.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 22, 2024 at 1:23AM
Lakers guard Bronny James, left, and forward LeBron James warm up before a preseason game against the Suns. The father-son team will face the Timberwolves in the season opener in Los Angeles on Tuesday. (William Liang/The Associated Press)

Wolves at Los Angeles Lakers

Tuesday, 9 p.m., Crypto.com Arena

TV; radio: TNT; iHeart App

Lakers update: LeBron James, 39, is joined this season by his son Bronny James, 20 as he embarks on his seventh season in Los Angeles. Former Wolves D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt are also back, but Vanderbilt will be out for Tuesday’s game (multiple foot surgeries).

Wolves update: They have no injuries headed into the season opener. Look for the backup point guard role behind Mike Conley to be filled by a committee of Donte DiVincenzo and Nickeil Alexander-Walker as the Wolves give rookie Rob Dillingham a longer runway to contribute. The Wolves made their final cut to the roster Monday in waiving Keita Bates-Diop, who they acquired in the trade with the Knicks earlier this month.

