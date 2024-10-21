Do you have a collection of exceptionally tall gentlemen in your yard, like Home Depot’s 12-foot giant skeleton or Target’s sassy talking Lewis? Or maybe an undead zombie army rising from your lawn?
Submit your spooky house for the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Halloween contest
Mirror, mirror on the wall. Who is the spookiest of them all?
The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 21, 2024 at 9:07PM
We want to find the spookiest Halloween home in Minnesota that will scare the heebie-jeebies out of us and our readers. Whether you live in a house or apartment, we want to see how committed you are to the most terrifying holiday of the year.
Submissions are due Oct. 29. Real estate reporter Alex Chhith will review the submissions and choose a winner, to be announced on Halloween. Runners-up will be featured as well.
Be sure to include contact information in case you’re the winner. Feel free to include multiple photos with different angles of your home and let us know what part you’re most proud of.
Mirror, mirror on the wall. Who is the spookiest of them all?