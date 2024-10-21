Home & Garden

Submit your spooky house for the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Halloween contest

Mirror, mirror on the wall. Who is the spookiest of them all?

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 21, 2024 at 9:07PM
Skeletons and other Halloween decorations covered the front of a house near Lake Harriet in Minneapolis in 2020. ] ANTHONY SOUFFLE • anthony.souffle@startribune.com Rain mixed with snow and sleet made for a cold, wet day Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 in Minneapolis. (Anthony Souffle)

Do you have a collection of exceptionally tall gentlemen in your yard, like Home Depot’s 12-foot giant skeleton or Target’s sassy talking Lewis? Or maybe an undead zombie army rising from your lawn?

We want to find the spookiest Halloween home in Minnesota that will scare the heebie-jeebies out of us and our readers. Whether you live in a house or apartment, we want to see how committed you are to the most terrifying holiday of the year.

Submissions are due Oct. 29. Real estate reporter Alex Chhith will review the submissions and choose a winner, to be announced on Halloween. Runners-up will be featured as well.

Be sure to include contact information in case you’re the winner. Feel free to include multiple photos with different angles of your home and let us know what part you’re most proud of.

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from Home & Garden

See More
Home & Garden

Submit your spooky house for the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Halloween contest

card image

Mirror, mirror on the wall. Who is the spookiest of them all?

Home & Garden

20 tricks to make your home feel more luxurious

card image
Home & Garden

Meet the real grandmas behind ‘grannycore’ influencers

card image