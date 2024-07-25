INDIANAPOLIS — To Gophers coach P.J. Fleck, Big Ten Football Media Days mark the kickoff of a new season, with the start of training camp on Monday quickly approaching. Fleck, entering his eighth season as Minnesota's coach, took his turn Thursday on center stage for his news conference. His message: He's thankful for another opportunity

"I'm excited to be back here, and I never take that for granted as a head football coach and how fluid our profession is," Fleck said.

That fluidity saw Fleck's 2023 team go 5-7 in the regular season and win the Quick Lane Bowl only after it advanced on the strength of is Academic Progress Rate. An ineffective passing game and a defense devastated by injuries were a couple of reasons for the drop-off from back-to-back nine-win campaigns, but Fleck also said his coaching wasn't good enough last year.

Still, Fleck received heavy interest from UCLA for its head-coaching job that eventually went to former Bruins standout running back DeShaun Foster. In March, Fleck and Minnesota signed an amended contract that is heavy on retention bonuses for the coach. Should he stay with the Gophers through the 2029 season, the contract's end, he would receive an additional $5.7 million. Fleck makes $6 million per year under the deal.

"In 2024, it's OK to love where you're at," Fleck said, adding that he and his wife, Heather, and their children are moving into a new home that should be completed in a couple of weeks. "It's OK to love Minnesota. It's OK to love the position that you're in."

Fleck's other message in his news conference focused on his 2024 team, which has impressed him with its passion for the game amid all the changes brought about by the transfer portal and name, image and likeness opportunities.

"The 2024 football team, the reason I love them so much is they love ball," he said. "This team loves football. With all the transactional pieces, do you still love football? This team truly does."

Other takeaways from Fleck's Thursday morning appearance:

• Fleck said his team is healthy entering training camp with one exception: Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jerome Williams will miss the season because of an injury suffered in a non-football activity. "Other than that, we are healthy."

• Quarterback Max Brosmer, the transfer from New Hampshire, has impressed the coach because of his inquisitive nature. "He's a very curious, curious individual," Fleck said. "Any time you have a curious leader, you can accomplish a lot."

• Dragan Kesich, the reigning Big Ten Kicker of the Year, accompanied teammates Brosmer, Darius Taylor and Cody Lindenberg to Indianapolis to be the team's social media liaison. Kesich made 23 field goals last year, but Fleck hopes to use him less often.

"If you have the Big Ten Kicker of the Year, you're probably not very good on offense," he said. "… You're kicking way too many field goals."