INDIANAPOLIS – The giant inflatable Oregon Duck mascot meandering down the White River in Indianapolis gave it away. There was something entirely different about Big Ten Football media days this year.

The conference officially expands to 18 teams with the addition of Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington on Aug. 2, and this week's media gathering at Lucas Oil Stadium is serving as an introduction of the Ducks, Bruins, Trojans and Huskies to their new conference brethren.

The Big Ten and the SEC, which poached Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12, give college football two super conferences and others trying to keep up with varying degrees of success. With the four former Pac-12 teams in the Big Ten fold, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule on Wednesday staked a claim for his league.

"This is the NFL of college football," he said of the Big Ten.

Wednesday's second day of media appearances featured newcomers USC and UCLA. Oregon and Washington get their podium time Thursday, the same day Gophers coach P.J. Fleck brings quarterback Max Brosmer, running back Darius Taylor and linebacker Cody Lindenberg to the event.

Players both steeped in the conference's traditions and new to rivalries spoke about how seeing fresh faces and competing in new venues will provide a spark. Strong opinions from those on the Big Ten side posited these suntanned Californians with their fancy passing games won't be able to match the physicality and grit from the mostly Midwestern conference.

Penn State defensive lineman Dvon J-Thomas looks forward to seeing how the former Pac-12 teams will do when the gales of November come early. "They're gonna feel this cold," J-Thomas said. "They're out there in sunny California, and they're gonna feel this East Coast cold."

Nittany Lions teammate Jaylen Reed, a versatile defensive back, expects to see footballs flying from the quartet of newcomers this season.

"Their style of play is different than the [rest of the] Big Ten," said Reed, whose Nittany Lions host UCLA on Oct. 5 before facing USC at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum seven days later. "We're going to have to get adjusted to their style of play, and they're going to have to adjust to our style of play."

Asked if there was anything he was looking forward to when meeting the Trojans and Bruins, Reed said with a smile, "It brings me more opportunities to get interceptions."

USC quarterback Miller Moss, who passed for 372 yards and six touchdowns in his first career start, a Holiday Bowl win over Louisville in 2023, tried to be diplomatic when refuting those who doubt the former Pac-12 teams.

"Uh, hmm," Miller said, laughing after a long pause. "I'm trying to follow my media training. … Obviously, as you go throughout the country, people play different brands of football geographically. That's in large part attributed to the type of player that comes from a geographic area. To now have the crossover between the two will be interesting and provide for more exciting matchups."

Miller had a prediction, too: "We'll introduce some intricacies in game plans that maybe they haven't seen before."

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley said he's tweaked his recruiting with the Big Ten move in mind, and USC offensive tackle Jonah Monheim acknowledges the Trojans are trying to put on muscle.

"Looking at where we were last year and where we need to be in the Big Ten, on the 'O' line there's been a big emphasis on gaining weight and strength," the 6-5, 305-pounder said.

However, he's not buying the "soft" label that some apply to the ex-Pac-12 quartet.

"That's just the SoCal, L.A. stereotype," Monheim said, adding, "It's wrong because at the end of the day, we all have to play the same game on the same field."

Jay Toia, a defensive lineman for UCLA, concurred with Monheim.

"The model of the Big Ten is physicality, but I don't think that's new for us," Toia said. "We had a powerhouse like Utah [in the Pac-12], and we played Oregon State, which is a big, physical run team. I don't think that's anything we can't handle."

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren played peacemaker in the end. "There were some great teams that got added to our conference," he said. "It can only bring up the level our conference and the type of football we play."