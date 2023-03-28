Josh Nelson has always looked up to his older brothers, Sam and Isaiah, successful Alpine skiers in a family of them. He now owns one thing they are missing: a state championship.

Nelson, a West Lutheran senior, concluded a stellar career by winning his final high school race in February at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. His grand finale makes him the 2022-23 Star Tribune Metro Boys Alpine Skier of the Year.

"To be able to win my last race for my little school is pretty awesome," Nelson said of West Lutheran, based in Plymouth and with an enrollment of 144.

Nelson posted a time of 1 minute, 14.33 seconds, three-tenths of a second faster than second place. He established that cushion on the first run.

"I was really happy with my first run. I did exactly what I needed to do," Nelson said. "I was a little conservative on the second run because I knew I had time to work with. But I didn't want to totally hold back and kept charging."

He had plenty of incentive after finishing as runner-up the previous year.

"It was tough last year because I knew I could have won it," Nelson said. "It motivated me for this year."

Nelson finished 16th in the state meet in 2021 after taking eighth place as freshman. This all came after a difficult beginning.

"I got off to a pretty rough start," Nelson said. "I fell in sections as a seventh-grader and at state in eighth grade. I have always been looking to improve, get better."

He has received plenty of direction from his brothers and coach, his father, Todd. Isaiah is a member of the U.S. Ski Team and won the super-G at the Alpine Junior World Ski Championships in 2022. Todd and Sam coach in the Buck Hill Ski Racing program.

"They all help me out a lot with my offseason workouts," Nelson said. "I have always looked up to my older brothers. They keep me relaxed and focused."