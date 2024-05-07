An explosion at a house north of Princeton, Minn., before dawn Tuesday has emergency responders on the scene, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office said.
The blast occurred at a home in the 8200 block of 52nd Street, the Sheriff's Office said.
There is no preliminary word on what led up to the blast or whether anyone was inside the home at the time.
The Sheriff's Office said it will have more to disclose later Tuesday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
