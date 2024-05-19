The Cirque Italia "Water Circus" show will return to central Minnesota May 30-June 2.

The show, which features aerobatic acts such as a trampoline wall, ropes and swings — and, of course, clowns — celebrates the talent of circus performers but with a strict animal-free policy.

The show follows a county farm boy named Rafael who is swept away by tornado and lands in the heart of a big city's chaos.

The performances will be under a blue and white big-top tent in the parking lot at Crossroads Center mall. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The box office opens May 29. For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com.



