A 38-year-old Sartell man died Tuesday after being crushed by a section of crane at a manufacturing business, according to Waite Park Police Chief Anthony Reznicek.

Waite Park Police responded to a call at TC/American Manufacturing in the 400 block of Seventh Avenue N just before 11 a.m. Tuesday and found Dylan Barthel pinned under a section of crane. Reznicek said the crane was being assembled and fell from an elevated workstation at the metal fabricator.

Barthel was pronounced dead at the scene. The Midwest Examiner's Office preliminary summery lists the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries.

The company's website says it produces parts from small to super massive, and shows examples such as grain hoppers and pedestrian bridges. "Our high bay has two cranes that can lift 75 tons up to 30 feet," it notes.