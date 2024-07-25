A man was driving drunk and high while kissing his girlfriend when he collided with another vehicle in Elk River and killed his passenger, according to charges.

Chase Allen Bosshardt, 32, of Toquerville in southwestern Utah, was charged Wednesday in Sherburne County District Court with one count of criminal vehicular homicide and three counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection with the crash about 3:40 p.m. on July 19 that killed 36-year-old Ashley Cheyenne Jones, of Mountain Ranch, Calif.

Bosshardt, who was injured in the collision, suffered noncritical injuries and was being treated at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. He'll appear in court upon his release. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Three people in the other vehicle survived their injuries at the intersection of Hwy. 10 and Gary Street, and also were treated at Mercy Hospital, according to the State Patrol.

According to the criminal complaint and the patrol:

The driver of a BMW SUV told a state trooper at the scene that he was heading east on Hwy. 10 in the left lane and that a compact Kia SUV turned left in front of him toward southbound Gary Street. The BMW driver said he hit the brakes but could not avoid hitting the smaller SUV.

A driver who saw the collision said the Kia cross the median of Hwy. 10 into the path of the BMW and "was traveling so fast that it was bouncing as it went through dips in the road," the charges read.

While at the hospital, Bosshardt told a trooper he had been at McCoy's Pub in Elk River with Jones. He said he had one "tall" beer and nothing to eat. He added that he had been drinking the night before until 6 a.m.

Bosshardt added that he and Jones "had been making out in the vehicle before the crash occurred," and he believed she did not have on her seat belt.

The trooper gave Bosshardt a preliminary breath test, and "a weak" exhale from him measured his blood alcohol content at 0.10%, above the legal limit for driving in Minnesota. He also acknowledged having smoked marijuana the night before.

A staff member at McCoy's shared with a trooper that Bosshardt drank two tall beers, a smaller beer and a mixed drink.











