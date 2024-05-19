A man fatally shot early Friday in north Minneapolis' Harrison neighborhood has been identified.
Da'Vonte Jovan Adams, 28, of Spring Valley, Minn., was identified Sunday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as the man shot on the 2200 block of N. 5th Avenue around 4:40 a.m. Friday. He was pronounced dead at HCMC.
Adams was one of three people shot dead in different Minneapolis neighborhoods within 17 hours of one another in the city last week.
