Alexandria held off fourth-seeded Mankato East 62-57 in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A boys basketball state tournament Tuesday at Williams Arena.

The Cardinals (25-4) made five of their first seven shots, including two of three from beyond the arc, and took a 13-5 lead in the first 3:57.

The Cougars (24-6) never went away. They got to within three with 30 seconds left, but a pair of free throws by Grayson Grove ended the comeback.

The Cardinals' pressure defense forced the Cougars into nine turnovers and 34.6 percent shooting in the first half.