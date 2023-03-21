Totino-Grace controlled the game from beginning to end to defeat unseeded St. Francis 86-36 in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A boys basketball state tournament Tuesday at Williams Arena.

The top-seeded Eagles (22-8) scored the first 12 points of the game and took a 48-17 lead into halftime. The Eagles went on a 20-9 run coming out of the break to extend the lead to 68-28.

The Saints (16-13) found a little momentum late in the first half with a 5-0 run that began with 3:27 left, but the Eagles responded with a 7-0 run to finish the half. The Saints shot just 30 percent (15-for-50) while the Eagles made 72 percent of their shots (36-for-50).