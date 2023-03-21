Eastview senior forward Myles Adams was having a quiet afternoon. It quickly turned resounding.
Adams' free throw followed by a dunk in the final 32 seconds broke a tie and propelled Eastview to a 72-68 victory over Minnetonka in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A boys basketball state tournament Tuesday at Target Center.
Adams finished with nine points.
Minnetonka senior guard Jalen Cain's three-point play tied it 67-67 with 1 minute, 54 seconds remaining.
