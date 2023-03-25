Albany opened a 10-point lead early in the second half and maintained an advantage of at least six points the rest of the game to defeat Minnehaha Academy 72-65 on Saturday in the Class 2A championship game of the boys basketball state tournament at Target Center.

It is Albany's first state championship after four previous visits to the state tournament.

Tysen Gerads had 19 points for Albany, and Ethan Borgerding had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskies.