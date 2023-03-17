The brackets are filling for the boys basketball state tournaments, which begin Tuesday at Target Center and William Arena.

In Class 4A section finals Thursday:

Andover 106, Cambridge-Isanti 79: Sam Musungu scored 45 points and Ben Kopetzki scored 26 as the Huskies defeated the Bluejackets in the Section 7 championship game at Chisago Lakes. John Troolin scored 29 and Kobe Karels scored 27 to lead the Bluejackets (19-10). The Huskies (22-7) earned their second consecutive trip to the state tournament.

Eastview 63, Eagan 36: Jonathan Mekkonen, a 6-8 junior, scored 23 points to pace the host Lightning to the victory in the Section 3 championship game. Dylan Omweno added 13 points for the Lightning (22-7), who defended their section title. Oscar Khazon led Eagan with 13 points.

White Bear Lake 57, East Ridge 55: Jack Janicki scored 24 points to lift the Bears over the Raptors in the Section 4 championship game at Hastings. It was the 10th consecutive victory for the Bears (21-7). who earned their first trip to the state tournament since 2000. Parker Wellman scored 16 to lead the Raptors (22-7).

In Class 3A:

St. Francis 59, Princeton 58 (OT): The Saints outlasted the Tigers in the Section 5 championship game at Monticello to earn their first trip to the state tournament since 2015. The Saints (17-12) lost to Princeton, the defending section champion, twice during the regular season — by seven points and 20 points.