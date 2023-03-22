Second-seeded New Life Academy rode a hot start to 62-46 win over Sacred Heart in the Class 1A boys basketball state quarterfinal round at Williams Arena. New Life Academy jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the first 9:24 of the game.

New Life Academy's size advantage helped dominate inside. It had a 49-25 rebound advantage, including 22-4 on the offensive end, 22-5 advantage in second chance points and 36-22 advantage scoring in the paint.

Unseeded Sacred Heart (27-5) scored eight straight to cut the deficit to nine with 4:39 left in the first half, but it was not able to get any closer.

New Life Academy's Colter Stone made a put-back with 3:02 left in the half to end the Sacred Heart streak. New Life Academy (25-5) extended the lead back to 14 at halftime.

Erick Reader led New Life Academy 14 points and 12 rebounds.