Russell-Tyler-Ruthton senior guard Aiden Wichmann enjoys smiling and carrying on conversations with opposing players during stoppages of play.
He saved his biggest smile for after the final horn sounded in the Knights' 59-49 victory over New Life Academy for the Class 1A boys basketball state tournament championship Saturday at Target Center. It was the sixth-ranked Knights fourth state title.
Wichmann finished with game-high 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Knights (31-1) withstood a second-half charge by the third-ranked Eagles (27-6), who trailed by 16 points at halftime.
Senior guard Maxwell Briggs led the Eagles with 17 points.
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton turns back New Life Academy, wins Class 1A title
New Life Academy made up all but three points of a 16-point halftime deficit.
