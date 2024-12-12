BEMIDJI, MINN. — Deputies counted more than 200 cats and 50 dogs during an investigation of a purported animal rescue, but by the end of the investigation, many animals were unaccounted for.
Couple who claimed to run dog and cat rescue charged with felony neglect and torture
“Shovels-full of ashes and bones were found,” charges say.
Instead, bones were found in a woodstove and piles of ash.
That’s according to newly filed charges in Beltrami County District Court against a couple from Hines, Minn. Debra Kay Marshall, 65, and Douglas Ray Erickson, 49, each face 10 felony animal mistreatment and torture charges and stand accused of neglecting and killing the animals they were supposed to rescue.
Someone reported on Oct. 21 seeing many dogs in small cages with feces and a strong odor around a property about 20 miles north of Bemidji on Aksarben Road. A deputy went to the home and spoke with Erickson, who said that he and Marshall “run a rescue for dogs and cats,” the charges say.
The deputy saw 25 dogs that appeared healthy but also several dogs in cages with days’ worth of feces. The long-haired dogs were matted, and one appeared to have an injury to its left front leg. Erickson was advised that officers would return in a week to ensure the cages were cleaned.
During that follow-up visit on Oct. 29, deputies noted inadequate food and water, standing urine in cages and piled-up feces. Numerous cats were in sheds and an inhabitable trailer house.
“The odor of ammonia and feces was so overpowering that deputies had to periodically step outside due to lightheadedness and burning, watery eyes,” the charges said.
Cats were found in stacked wire crates, their litter boxes were overflowing and many cats had upper-respiratory infections. Marshall said the cats were strays that had been dropped off or ones that she caught in live traps.
A total of 50 dogs and 202 cats were accounted for, but other loose barn cats were roaming around.
Marshall was given two weeks to address “the serious sanitation issues,” the charges state.
On Nov. 12, deputies returned for an animal welfare visit. What stood out to the officers is that several dogs were gone and the ones that were present were skinnier than during the prior visit.
Marshall claimed one dog had been euthanized. Erickson couldn’t speak of euthanasia because he said it was too personal, according to the charges. Several of the sheds, once full of cats, were empty. Some dead cats were found under a table. The ones that were alive were underweight and sick, officers said.
Deputies said they would be back in a few weeks. They returned Dec. 6 with a search warrant. Few cats were located. Animal bones were found in an ash pile, and inside the woodstove were more bones. Some bones were large and consistent with a dog. Deputies could locate only 30 cats.
“Shovels-full of ashes and bones were found,” the charges state.
Sheriff Jason Riggs said in a news release that a total of 64 animals were recovered, but more than 170 were missing. Deputies were able to confirm only four dogs had been surrendered to a rescue.
Erickson and Marshall were arrested and charged Monday and have since been released from custody. They make their initial court appearances Dec. 30.
The Minnesota Department of Human Rights found that the school district staff violated Minnesota’s Human Rights Act by failing to respond to and stop the bullying.