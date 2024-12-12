Records through Wednesday, Dec. 11. Here’s last week’s rankings.
High school hockey writer David La Vaque’s rankings of the top 25 boys hockey teams in Minnesota.
1. St. Thomas Academy (5-0): Blitzing a few overmatch conference foes gave the Cadets a gaudy 10.6 average goals scored. A more difficult non-conference schedule awaits.
2. Hill-Murray (4-0): Mea culpa warning. I slotted the Pioneers No. 24 in my previous rankings.
3. Moorhead (5-1): By edging Grand Rapids and demolishing Roseau, the Spuds are kings of the north for now.
4. Edina (3-1): Defending Class 2A champs have recovered nicely from their loss to Moorhead in the Turkey Trot.
5. Stillwater (5-0): The Ponies have stunned observers with a fast start this season.
6. Cretin-Derham Hall (3-0-1): Quality victories have the Raiders on the hunt.
7. Rogers (4-1): Quality victories against Shakopee and White Bear Lake pumped the Royals tires.
8. Wayzata (4-2-1): Ryan Pellinger and Sammy Swan are battling it out for the starting spot at goaltender.
9. Rosemount (7-0): The Irish have stunned observers with a fast start this season.
10. White Bear Lake (2-1-1): A tough non-conference schedule gives way to less-trying foes.
11. Holy Angels (4-0): The Stars have stunned everyone but coach Patrick Griswold with a fast start this season.
12. Hermantown (2-1-2): Taking a few lumps against solid non-conference foes should bode well for expected postseason success.
13. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (5-0): The seniors have emerged as the Lumberjacks’ leaders.
14. St. Cloud Cathedral (2-1-2): Senior Jaeger Wood has taken the spotlight and showcased the Crusaders depth.
15. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (2-1): Goaltender Christopher Dean has become the Red Knights rock.
16. Shakopee (5-2): A slow start to the season has been redeemed by scoring depth.
17. Maple Grove (2-3): Goaltender Zach Price has held down the fort in the early going.
18. Minnetonka (2-3): Unexpected losses will test young players in the long run.
19. Bemidji (5-1): A one-goal loss against Holy Angels is the only blemish on the ‘Jacks record.
20. Grand Rapids (5-1): Walloped Warroad 6-1 on Saturday.
21. Hibbing/Chisholm (6-2): Beat Greenway 10-0 on Tuesday on the road at Hodgins-Berardo.
22. Warroad (2-1-1): Junior forward Ryan Shaugabay is the Warriors leading scorer.
23. Mahtomedi (2-4-1): Plays at Warroad on Friday in what will be a great test.
24. Champlin Park (4-0): Hosting Rogers on Thursday... in what will be a great test.
25. Luverne (5-0-1): Junior goaltender Gavin Hoven has become the man between the pipes.
