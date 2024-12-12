Records through Wednesday, Dec. 11. Here’s last week’s rankings.
Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school girls hockey
1. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (9-0): Earned a signature victory Dec. 7 at Andover.
2. Minnetonka (8-1-1): Skippers back on track this week with signature victory against Edina.
3. Hill-Murray (8-1): Rebounded from a loss to Edina with road victories against South St. Paul and Holy Family.
4. Dodge County (7-0-1): A Class 1A team loaded with returning talent and backed by senior goaltender Ida Huber has the look of a state tournament team.
5. Edina (6-2): Only Andover and Minnetonka have been able to knock off the defending Class 2A champs.
6. Holy Family (7-2): The Fire has started the season with a solid record, but the team needs to find a higher gear.
7. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (5-1-1): Young talent coming into its own so far this season.
8. Woodbury (8-0-1): Eight consecutive victories make the Royals the second-hottest team in Class 2A.
9. Moorhead (5-2-1): The Spuds have won all three games against Section 8 opponents thus far.
10. Holy Angels (7-1-1): The Stars are holding their own despite dropping a 1-0 decision against Andover and tying Orono on Dec. 3.
11. Orono (7-2-2): Talented Spartans blew Warroad and Proctor/Hermantown off the rink earlier this season.
12. Warroad (6-1): Defending Class 1A champs face big test Friday at Andover.
13. Andover (5-3): Solid defense, but offense struggling in big games.
14. Maple Grove (6-3-1): Dealing with the stops and starts brought on by a tough schedule.
15. Roseau (8-3): Senior forward Payton Remick, who is committed at play at St. Cloud State, leads the Rams this season with 24 points.
16. Bemidji (7-3): Sophomore forward Bailey Rupp is turning heads in Section 8 with 19 goals and 32 points.
17. Grand Rapids/Greenway (6-3): Mercury Bischoff, perhaps the state’s best player, is white-hot so far, with 21 goals and 32 points.
18. Proctor/Hermantown (8-3): Class 1A, Section 7 favorites expected to catch fire.
19. Albert Lea (9-1): Class 1A, Section 1 team should challenge Dodge County for section supremacy.
19. Hutchinson (6-3): Junior goaltender Kaiden Fitterer has emerged between the pipes.
20. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids (6-4): The top line of junior Sydney Burnevik, senior Lily McKenzie and sophomore June Semling reflect strong players in three grades.
21. Apple Valley (6-3-1): Senior forward Makayla Moran leading the way with 14 goals and 24 points.
22. Northfield (5-4): Being just north of .500 reflects a team taking its lumps.
24. Marshall (11-0): Super sophomore forward Brooklyn Mauch has already pumped 20 goals and 23 assists into the undefeated Tigers offense this season.
25. Minnesota River (8-1): Winners of eight consecutive games make the list.
